Bengaluru: 80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by BMTC bus

The police said the victim, Shankar Narayana Shastri, was crossing the road near the MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road when the speeding EV BMTC bus knocked him down.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 21:33 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 21:33 IST
