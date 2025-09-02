<p>Bengaluru: An 80-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a BMTC bus in the Mahadevapura traffic police station limits on Sunday night. </p>.<p>The police said the victim, Shankar Narayana Shastri, was crossing the road near the MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road when the speeding EV BMTC bus knocked him down. The bus was travelling from Hope Farm Junction towards Channasandra. </p>.Bengaluru rains: Labourer dies after mud collapses at under construction site .<p>Shastri sustained multiple injuries to his head and limbs and was rushed to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield, where he died around 10.40 pm during treatment.</p>.<p>Shastri, a priest at a nearby Ganesha temple, was well known in the locality.</p>.<p>The driver, identified as 39-year-old Gangaraju, has been accused of reckless and negligent driving. The police noted that BMTC buses have been involved in about five fatal accidents in the past month.</p>