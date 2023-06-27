Museum of Art and Photography to host two-day conference from July 1

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) will conduct two conferences to promote inclusivity and technological advancements in the art sector.

The first one 'Inclusion in Cultural Organisations', to be held on July 1, will focus on inclusivity and diversity in the art sector.

A research report developed by ReReeti Foundation and commissioned by MAP will be launched on the day. The report identifies the expectations that people with disabilities have of museums. This will be followed by discussions on strategies and initiatives to remove barriers in the built environment and ensure accessibility for all.

Panelists will discuss challenges faced by individuals considering a career in arts, and how organisations can minimise these. There will be discussions on how funders can effectively direct resources to enhance inclusivity in the arts sector.

The second conference 'The Bengaluru Cultural Tracker-Intersections: Arts, Culture and Technology' on July 7 will explore how technology can revolutionise the arts sector.

Organised as part of the Culture Working Group under India's G20 presidency, the conference is a collaborative effort among different organisations, including UNESCO and FICCI.

Use of digital technologies to protect cultural heritage, transitioning from analog to digital platforms, and the role of AI in shaping cultural experiences will be among the topics discussed. These discussions will be summed up by UNESCO and presented as a white paper at the upcoming G20 Cultural Tracker.