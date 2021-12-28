Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: Here's what is exempted

Amid fears of the Omicron variant spreading, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders on Monday evening and vowed to curb non-essential travel during the night curfew hours.

Anyone stepping out between 10 pm and 5 am from December 28 and January 7 without a bona fide reason will be booked and prosecuted, the city police chief said.

Also read: No special pass for night curfew, violators to face FIR: Kamal Pant

"There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments," he said. He warned that if anyone is found violating the curfew they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), adding that the police will not let people roam during the night curfew.

KIND ATTN📢: In view of the rising #Omicron cases, Govt of Karnataka has imposed 'Night Curfew' (10 PM to 5 AM) in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 07. No public events/gatherings to celebrate New Year's Eve shall be allowed anywhere in Bengaluru. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/t1m0wKzrKL — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) December 27, 2021

However, some essential services have been exempted. Let us take a look:

* Patients requiring emergent treatment and their attendants have been exempted from the curfew restrictions.

* Industries/companies requiring operations at night will be allowed to continue.

* Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers as well as essential staff of IT and ITeS companies are exempted from the rules provided they have a valid ID.

* Medical, emergency and essential services, including pharmacies will continue during the curfew hours.

* All goods carriers, empty vehicles, home delivery of goods and e-commerce are allowed.

* Buses, trains, metro and air travel services will continue as scheduled.

* Public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from the airport, bus stands and railway stations have been exempted for the convenience of the people.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: