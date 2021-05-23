9th Oxygen Express with 120 tonne LMO reaches Bengaluru

Ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonne LMO reaches Bengaluru

So far, Karnataka has received 1062.14 Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 14:42 ist
The South Western Railway said that the train reached the depot at 7.30 am on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

The ninth Oxygen Express train arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield here, bringing 120 tonne liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Jharkhand.

The South Western Railway said that the train reached the depot at 7.30 am on Sunday. It had started from Tatanagar in Jharkhand at 11.35 pm on Friday.

Follow live coronavirus updates here

A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express, i.e. this train has run stoppage free, and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train.

This train carried six cryogenic containers, each with 20 tonne LMO. So far, Karnataka has received 1062.14 Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen Shortage
oxygen supply
medical oxygen
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 