Ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonne LMO reaches Bengaluru

The ninth Oxygen Express train arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield here, bringing 120 tonne liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Jharkhand.

The South Western Railway said that the train reached the depot at 7.30 am on Sunday. It had started from Tatanagar in Jharkhand at 11.35 pm on Friday.

A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express, i.e. this train has run stoppage free, and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train.

This train carried six cryogenic containers, each with 20 tonne LMO. So far, Karnataka has received 1062.14 Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail.