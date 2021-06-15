No sale bonanza, discounts, BBMP directs retail shops

The BBMP on Monday directed retailers not to announce a sale bonanza or rollout discounted sale offers that might attract crowds.

Issuing sector-wise guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19 at a time when the city is grappling with a large influx of migrants, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asked all retail shops to introduce a time-bound token system to prevent overcrowding.

It also asked shops to discourage customers from touching items for sale indiscriminately and take the shop assistants’ help. The civic body also issued a slew of protocols to hostels, paying-guest accommodations, industries, parks and green areas.

Though it allowed people to use parks for morning walks and jogs, it banned the use of open gym equipment at the park. An alert has also been issued to restrict children from playing in large groups.

The Palike has instructed RWAs and apartment associations to discourage children from playing outside in groups. It has banned all birthday parties, kitty parties and other social meetings at apartments considering the possible outbreak of Covid-19 due to overcrowding of people.

It also advised students to vacate hostels and PG facilities if they are not attending classes. If any of them find it harder to vacate and travel home, they should be taught personal hygiene measures.