Nodal officer causes stir, orders eviction of footpath vendors

Just a day after the BBMP appointed nodal officers to do the corporators' job in the wards and address public grievances, an official caused a stir by ordering the eviction of footpath vendors and removing encroachments in JC Nagar, North Bengaluru.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) G Ravindra, the nodal officer for the JC Nagar ward in the Hebbal assembly constituency, launched an encroachment clearance drive shortly after taking charge on Wednesday. He instructed BBMP officials to evict footpath vendors and remove the illegal extensions (temporary roofs) built by shopkeepers.

The move prompted a strong response from vendors but Ravindra was undeterred. He brought earthmovers and was about to clear the encroachments when Hebbal MLA, Byrathi Suresh, intervened. The legislator rushed to the spot and asked the nodal officer to "mind your attitude" and carry out other, "more important" responsibilities first. He said the officer's actions would affect the livelihood of poor and physically challenged people. He warned to hold the officer responsible if there was any problem of law and order.

Abdul Wajid, opposition party leader in the last BBMP council, opposed evicting footpath vendors without suitably rehabilitating them. He said the vendors had already suffered because of Covid-19 and asked the bureaucrat to be humane.

Suresh later complained to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, and the nodal officer was recalled.