Occupancy Certificates fraud: BBMP chief orders internal inquiry

Following complaints on the issuance of fake Occupancy Certificates (OC), BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed officials from the Town Planning Department to conduct an internal inquiry.

"It has come to our notice that fake OCs have been issued in a few areas close to Shivajinagar and we suspect that a retired officer is involved. We are looking into it,” Girinath said.

He added that a few activists have flagged that this could be the case across the city. “Hence, I have asked the Additional Director of Town Planning (ADTP) to look into such incidents and conduct an inquiry."

Also Read | BBMP chief’s big promise: New roads across city by Nov-end

Girinath opined that there could be a fraud since the OCs are now being uploaded to the website manually and an automated system could help prevent such incidents in the future.

Recently, the BBMP cancelled the OC issued to an apartment complex in Thanisandra owing to fake documents submitted by the developers.