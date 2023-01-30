Occupancy Certificates fraud: BBMP chief orders inquiry

Occupancy Certificates fraud: BBMP chief orders internal inquiry

He added that a few activists have flagged that this could be the case across the city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 05:25 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Credit: DH Photo

Following complaints on the issuance of fake Occupancy Certificates (OC), BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed officials from the Town Planning Department to conduct an internal inquiry.

"It has come to our notice that fake OCs have been issued in a few areas close to Shivajinagar and we suspect that a retired officer is involved. We are looking into it,” Girinath said.

He added that a few activists have flagged that this could be the case across the city. “Hence, I have asked the Additional Director of Town Planning (ADTP) to look into such incidents and conduct an inquiry." 

Also Read | BBMP chief’s big promise: New roads across city by Nov-end

Girinath opined that there could be a fraud since the OCs are now being uploaded to the website manually and an automated system could help prevent such incidents in the future.

Recently, the BBMP cancelled the OC issued to an apartment complex in Thanisandra owing to fake documents submitted by the developers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
tushar girinath
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Joshimath: Can they return to the native?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native?

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

 