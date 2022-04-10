Over 40 passengers safely evacuated as BMTC bus catches fire

Over 40 passengers were safely evacuated after a BMTC bus caught fire reportedly due to a short circuit in the battery near SJP College, KR Circle, on Saturday. The front portion of the bus was gutted in the mishap. The bus was heading to Vidyanagar from Kempegowda Bus Station when the incident occurred.

Bettegowda HG, a fireman, who was returning home on a bike after completing his duties, spotted a fire in the bus and alerted the High Grounds fire station. Bettegowda, the driver and the conductor safely evacuated the passenger from the bus.

He told DH, "I the fire and smoke nearing the engine and informed the driver and conductor. Our efforts to douse the fire using fire extinguishers failed. A fire tender vehicle was immediately sent and the fire was doused.”

Similar incidents occurred in Jayanagar on February 1 and in Chamarajpet on January 21.

The smoke appeared inside the bus engine bonnet. The fire was seen in the vehicle's starter. A defect in the starter and wiring design might have caused an electric short circuit, stated a BMTC press release.

The company that has manufactured the bus has been asked to rectify defects in the starter and wiring design.

