P V Sindhu welcomes new batches at REVA University 

Badminton world champion and Padma Bhushan awardee P V Sindhu was in the city recently to inaugurate the new batches of BBA, BCom and BCA at REVA University.

Addressing the students, Sindhu urged them to chase their dreams and pursue what they like.

“You need to support your parents’ dreams, too. Make your parents happy and believe in you,” Sindhu said.

The orientation programme was attended by Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Dhanamjaya, Trustee Umesh S Raju, Registrar Dr N Ramesh, Controller of Examinations Dr Beena G and Dr R C Biradar.