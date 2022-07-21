P V Sindhu welcomes new batches at REVA University 

P V Sindhu welcomes new batches at REVA University 

Addressing the students, Sindhu urged them to chase their dreams and pursue what they like

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 04:27 ist

Badminton world champion and Padma Bhushan awardee P V Sindhu was in the city recently to inaugurate the new batches of BBA, BCom and BCA at REVA University. 

Addressing the students, Sindhu urged them to chase their dreams and pursue what they like.

“You need to support your parents’ dreams, too. Make your parents happy and believe in you,” Sindhu said.

The orientation programme was attended by Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Dhanamjaya, Trustee Umesh S Raju, Registrar Dr N Ramesh, Controller of Examinations Dr Beena G and Dr R C Biradar. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

P V Sindhu
Bengaluru
Karnataka
REVA University

What's Brewing

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 