Homeworld

Israel receives the body of another deceased buried by Hamas in Gaza

Including Chen, Hamas has returned 21 of the 28 bodies of hostages that were buried in Gaza. In return, Israel handed over 270 bodies of Palestinians it had killed since the war began in October 2023.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 01:44 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 01:44 IST
World newsIsraelHamasGaza

