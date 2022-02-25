'Pedestrians hardly get any time to cross junctions'

Traffic signals and the long queue of vehicles at each junction is a problem that has been troubling Bengalureans for ages. Rationalising traffic signal waiting times has been a long-pending demand for years, which has not yet seen any resolution. DH interacts with a cross-section of people to get their views.

Bhavani Y R, a student says: “The timer that is fixed for 30 seconds in traffic signals should be extended. Also, the traffic police should introduce new tech solutions to avoid accidents so that the pedestrians can easily cross the road without fear of being knocked down by speeding vehicles. Posting more traffic policemen could help reduce the congestion.”

Sajil Sreekumar, a credit analyst notes, “Waiting for the green signal at a junction in Bengaluru is a tough task. We might get lucky enough to seamlessly cross one signal but within a few meters, there will be another with a longer wait time.”

He suggests some ways to reduce this waiting time. “One of the best ways to avoid such heavy traffic, especially on weekends is by diverting vehicles from main roads to crossroads or parallel ones so that the long queue in front of the signals can be avoided,” says Sajil.

“We also need a system where two-wheelers can be restricted or limited at main routes. They often squeeze through spaces between four-wheelers to get ahead of the traffic. This causes great inconvenience for both autorickshaws and cabs.”

Pedestrians are the most ignored people on the roads. Most of the time, footpaths may not be properly maintained, so they end up walking by the roadside jeopardising their safety. Crossing the road both at the junctions and away from them gets very tiresome and dangerous for them.

Saranya Jayaprakash, who is an assistant professor, has this to say: “Pedestrians need more safety when they cross the roads. It is a common sight in Bengaluru that even though the signal is red, some speeding vehicles ignore it and move at a high speed without considering pedestrians at all. In those areas, there is an urgent need for the intervention of traffic police. It is better to wait for a few seconds more than causing accidents.”

Isha Ganatra, a resident of Jakkur, adds: “Most of the traffic signals are not systematically placed. Currently, the signals make vehicles stay longer at the junctions, causing slow movement. For example, if one has to cross two signals ahead, the second signal would be green while waiting for the first signal to turn green.”

“Once the first signal is green and by the time the vehicle reaches the second signal, it would turn red. It’s also funny to watch that the second signal will be near empty while waiting at the first signal. This needs to be stopped and the BBMP (Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) should ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” says Isha.

