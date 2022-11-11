PM Modi in Bengaluru on Friday; KIA fliers brace for 3-hour road chaos

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will restrict vehicular movement on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) elevated corridor between 10 am and 1 pm on Friday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the airport.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, also issued a passenger advisory in view of “heavy traffic flow” expected between the city and the airport. The BTP, in its advisory, earmarked the Hennur–Kothanur–Bagalur–Begur Road as an alternative route for airport passengers. The Hebbal–KIA route via Yelahanka would lead to delays, it said.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told DH that the movement of vehicles on the elevated corridor will be restricted. “Barring emergency and VIP vehicles, cars and two-wheelers will not be allowed. The at-grade road will not have any restrictions. We, however, are advising passengers to use alternative roads to the airport, including the one that connects Thanisandra to Begur through Bagalur,” he said.

Amid the restrictions and diversions, questions were raised on social media on the reasoning behind closing the KIA corridor to passengers to allow easier VIP movement. The prime minister is set to travel on a helicopter from the Air Force Training Command Centre in Hebbal, at 11.20 am, to KIA. He is scheduled to inaugurate the terminal around noon.

BIAL advised passengers from the city heading to the airport between 8 am and 3 pm to take the Mylanahalli-Begur stretch of the alternative road. Passengers from the airport travelling toward the city between 9 am and 5 pm have also been advised to take the road.

BIAL sources said passengers were advised to plan their trips keeping in mind the increased VIP movement on the airport road. The airport operator said measures were in place to ensure that passenger processing and operations are not affected.

After inaugurating the terminal, Modi is scheduled to attend other events including the unveiling of the 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, near the airport. The final programme in his itinerary, a public event, will end at 1.55 pm.

Savitha S, DCP, Traffic (north), also advised passengers to avoid using the KIA corridor in view of the VIP movement and use the Hennur–Begur Road leading up to the back gate. Responding to concerns over safety on the alternative route, the DCP said personnel had been deployed to monitor the road.

Earlier in the day, Gowda said in a video message addressing the public that traffic movement would be restricted at Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Junction, Windsor Manor Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Basaveshwara Junction, Udyoga Soudha, Seshadri Road, Anand Rao Circle Flyover, Majestic and the Railway Station, between 8 am and 12.30 pm.

Modi’s itinerary

10 am: Arrival, HAL Airport

10.50 am: Flagging off of Vande Bharat train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan, KSR Bengaluru Station

11.20 am: Travel from Air Force Training Command Centre, Hebbal, to KIA

11.50 am: Inauguration of Terminal 2, KIA

12.20 pm: Dedication of 108-ft statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near KIA

12.50 pm: Public event near KIA