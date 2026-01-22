Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: Ex-sarpanch surrenders after dismissal of his bail plea

The former sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat was booked by the Anjuna police along with others, including Panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, for allegedly facilitating licences for the nightclub.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us