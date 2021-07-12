Power cuts in South, Southeast B'luru from today

Power cuts in South, Southeast Bengaluru from July 12 to 17

People will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 01:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru falling under Bescom’s Jayanagar subdivision will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17, a Bescom news release said. 

July 12 to 14: Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas. 

July 15 to 17: Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BESCOM
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

 