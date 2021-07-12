Power cuts in South, Southeast Bengaluru from July 12 to 17

Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru falling under Bescom’s Jayanagar subdivision will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17, a Bescom news release said.

July 12 to 14: Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas.

July 15 to 17: Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas.