Power cuts in South, Southeast Bengaluru from July 12 to 17

Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru falling under Bescom’s Jayanagar subdivision will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17, a Bescom news release said.
July 12 to 14: Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas.
July 15 to 17: Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020
Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans
'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream
Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide
Is investing in crypto worth the risk?
Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa
Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers