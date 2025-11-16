<p>Mangaluru: Six people, including three from Bengaluru, lost their lives in two separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.</p>.<p>Three people from Bengaluru, including two women, were killed and six others suffered grievous injuries after their Innova car crashed into Narayana Guru Circle at B C Road in Bantwal taluk. According to the police, the deceased are Ravi (64), Nanjamma (75) and Ramya (23), all residents of Peenya, Bengaluru.. The mishap occurred when they were travelling to Udupi from Bengaluru on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway.</p>.<p>The injured - Susheela, Keerthi Kumar, Kiran, Bindu, Prashanth and driver Subrahmanya - have been admitted to various hospitals. All the passengers travelling in the car were relatives.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Bantwal Traffic Police Station.</p>.<p><strong>Three die in serial accident</strong></p>.<p>In a serial accident, involving two gas tankers and an autorickshaw, three people were killed and one injured, near Panambur Junction on the outskirts of the city.</p>.<p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the accident occurred when a cow was crossing the road.</p>.6 killed, 27 injured in accidental blast during handling explosives at Srinagar's Nowgam police station.<p>A gas tanker coming from Mulki towards Mangaluru stopped to allow the animal to pass. An autorickshaw behind it also halted, followed by an MUV. </p>.<p>At this moment, another tanker approaching from the rear rammed the MUV with force. The impact pushed the Innova sideways, causing the autorickshaw to get crushed between the two tankers. The autorickshaw was reduced into heap of mangled metal.</p>.<p>The deceased are Mohammed Kunchi (25), an autorickshaw driver and the resident of Ullal, passengers Aboobakar (65) and Ibrahim (68), both residents of Montepadavu, Konaje</p>.<p>The injured is Anand Sanil, a passenger in the Innova car. </p>.<p>The police have arrested Mohammed Sheiky, the driver of the tanker that caused the collision. Investigations are underway.</p>