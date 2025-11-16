<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to imbibe the best practices adopted by the Commonwealth of Learning, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the former.</p><p>NAAC is hoping that the collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning will help share knowledge on innovative educational resources, particularly where online education is concerned. The two agencies will work in tandem with other regional bodies across the country. Among the areas that NAAC and Commonwealth of Learning will focus on include design and development, training and capacity building, and quality assurance. The two agencies will also undertake joint research projects.</p>.Six killed, seven injured in \ntwo separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada.<p>Both the agencies will be involved in the implementation of the project titled ‘Transforming Indian Higher Education Through Online Learning: Capacity Building for Improving Quality Assurance Systems’ over a period of 16 months, according to a statement released by NAAC to the media.</p>.<p>The statement went on to add that the ‘longitudinal interventions’ would help 10 select universities adopt the best practices, which would subsequently be shared with other varsities in a structured manner.</p>.<p>“Best practices in online education will subsequently be leveraged to improve the same in India,” the statement added.</p>