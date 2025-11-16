Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NAAC signs MoU with Commonwealth of Learning to boost online education quality

NAAC is hoping that the collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning will help share knowledge on innovative educational resources, particularly where online education is concerned.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 22:31 IST
India NewsNAACMoUonline education

Follow us on :

Follow Us