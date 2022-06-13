President Kovind in Bengaluru on two-day visit

President Kovind in Bengaluru on two-day visit

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to attend the "Lokarpana" of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 17:03 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind being welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai upon his arrival, in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka. He was received at the airport by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, among others.

On Monday afternoon, the President is slated to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru. The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to attend the "Lokarpana" of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road here.

President Ram Nath Kovind
Bengaluru
Karnataka

