Protest in Bengaluru as Amul versus Nandini row intensifies, protesters detained

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested against Amul products' sales and the alleged Amul-Nandini merger near Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru on Monday.

Around 400 protesters from KRV gathered near the Mysore Bank circle around 11 am and threw Amul butter, cheese, and other dairy products on the road and held up posters condemning the company and its products' sale in the state. They also set fire to effigies of Amul and Amit Shah, opposing his remarks about Amul in Karnataka.

Halasuru Gate Inspector said that 21 protestors have been taken into preventive custody and detained at the Chamrajpet City Armed Reserve HQ grounds, Mysore Road.

Da Pi Anjanappa, state vice president, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said that this protest was against the merging of Amul and Nandini. "We fear Nandini is going to be destroyed by Amul. We have more than enough Nandini milk and dairy products in the state, we don't need Amul products here," he said.

He added that Amul milk and curd shouldn't be sold in the state. "If they are sold in stores or on e-commerce sites, we will burn and destroy all their products," he said.

He accused officers of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the state government officials of being involved in merger agreements. "They may have given statements publicly but they are having under-the-table agreements. Kannadigas shouldn't and will not believe in these fake assurances and will take a stand against it," he said, adding that the organisation firmly opposes any decisions made to merge Nandini with Amul.

N Jagadish Gowda, President, KRV Student wing, Bengaluru, said: "The central government only sees Gujarati farmers, not Karnataka farmers who depend on selling to Nandini for their livelihood. This merger will hit local farmers the hardest. We oppose this mentality. We don't need Amul here."

He added that there is no hatred towards Amul. "Let them sell Amul wherever there is a deficit of milk and dairy products. Why must they do this here?" he wondered.