PRR project: Angry farmers slam govt for changing compensation terms

Rejecting the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, farmers on Wednesday dubbed the public hearing for the project a mockery of democracy and an insult to those who waited 16 years for compensation.

Many among the 70 people who attended the hearing at Yelahanka’s Ambedkar Bhavan, where police personnel had outnumbered the gathered public, complained that the BDA did not publicise details of the hearing, and they learnt about it at the last minute. The hearing had been organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Speakers at the meeting accused the BDA and the state government of committing atrocities against farmers.

“How can you hold a public hearing by arresting farmers who are losing their land for the project?” asked Ramesh, a farmer from Ramagondanahalli. “Farmers were protesting the BDA’s decision to pay a pittance for their lands instead of rightful compensation. They were arrested and taken to the Adugodi police station. Many are still protesting at the station when officials are holding the hearing as if nothing has happened.”

Since the final land acquisition notification was issued in 2007, the project has extended in length. The amount of land required has also increased due to features like the four-clover leaf interchanges.

In its present state, the 73.5-km long PRR will connect both ends of the NICE Road at Tumakuru Junction and Hosur Road, forming a ring which is planned to provide a bypass for inter-state vehicles. The BDA has estimated the project cost at Rs 14,934 crore.

Protesting delays in implementing the PRR project, Jayanth, another affected farmer, said his grandfather received the first notification to acquire the land. “After my father, I am fighting for fair compensation. What message is the government sending to youngsters? Shame on you,” he said.

One more farmer, Narasimhamurthy, questioned the decision to collect tolls. “You are building the road on our land and are demanding toll from us?” he asked. “On top of this, we are arrested for questioning the arbitrary land acquisition notification.”

Bhimareddy, a senior citizen, was heartbroken that the house he built in the KEB Employees House Building Association Layout will be razed for the project.

“We remained anxious for the past 18 years. No official was able to offer clarity, though I tried getting a clear picture,” he said.

S K Vijay Kumar, a participant, said the public hearing was illegal as the BDA has suppressed facts while getting environment clearance (EC). Noting that the previous EC stands cancelled due to court orders, he said the BDA has got clearances from the state-level environment impact assessment authority at a time the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

BDA is not in sync with farmers

While making a presentation, the BDA said it would compensate land losers based on the BDA Act instead of the Fair Compensation Act, 2013.

The statement evoked strong reactions and protests during the public hearing. Farmers said awarding compensation based on the BDA Act will reduce their rightful compensation under the 2013 Act by 90%.

The project requires 2,567 acres and 22.25 guntas of land in 78 villages. The BDA issued a land acquisition notification in 2007 for most of the land.

At least two speakers noted that the project itself stands cancelled if the government chooses to follow the BDA Act in awarding compensation.

“As per Section 27 of the BDA Act, land acquisition notifications have a deadline of five years,” Vijay Kumar noted.

To a question, a BDA official acknowledged the problem. “We have proposed to the government to consider awarding compensation under the 2013 Act. We can’t take a decision as it involves financial matters,” he said.

As per one estimate, the project cost will nearly double if compensation is paid under the 2013 Act. Officials said 430 people will lose the full extent of their land while more than 1,000 will lose part of their land.