Recording of violations at 50 traffic junctions soon

Recording of violations at 50 traffic junctions in Bengaluru soon

Statistics show that motorcyclists and pedestrians account for a whopping 90% of deaths on Bengaluru roads

Sunidhi Arakere
Sunidhi Arakere, Aishwarya Nambiar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2022, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 01:27 ist
Riders ready to vroom at the World Motorcycle Day rally. Credit: DH Photo

Police will automate the recording of traffic violations at 50 junctions in Bengaluru, and nine types of visible violations will be recorded remotely, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

He was speaking at a panel discussion at the World Motorcycle Day event organised by Deccan Herald and the Association of Biking Community (ABC) India on Sunday.

Addressing the issue of traffic discipline among riders, he said reducing the number of casualties in road accidents was a top priority for the traffic police.

According to Gowda, there are 1.93 crore registered vehicles in Bengaluru. “Two-wheelers are an essential part of Bengaluru life because they are convenient and compact. But discipline issues make them a safety hazard for everyone on the road,” he said.

Gowda also said that while spotting violations like the absence of helmets or signal-jumping was easy, enforcing lane discipline was challenging.

Statistics show that motorcyclists and pedestrians account for a whopping 90% of deaths on Bengaluru roads, and 50% of such deaths are of motorcyclists.

Research also points to a considerable number of these deaths being caused by other two-wheeler riders.

“Speeding is the major killer. When travelling at unsafe speeds, riders cannot react fast enough to unexpected obstacles.”

“The impact of crashes at such speeds is as bad as being tossed onto a concrete floor from a high-rise building,” said Anil Kumar, Inspector, Central Crime Branch, who was part of the panel.

“The lack of safety gear is a major issue. People find minor reasons to avoid wearing helmets and commit various other violations like riding on the footpath or zigzagging across lanes. Enforcement of rules is one thing, but discipline and respect for social order has to come from within. After all, it’s your own life at stake,” said Hemanth Muddappa, national drag-racing champion.

Gowda added that road safety should become a part of our cultural consciousness. “As a country, we are almost unaware of ideas like direction-oriented or speed-oriented lane discipline.”

“If rules are hardly followed, trying to enforce them ends up endangering the policeman and the occupants of the vehicles at the same time, especially in cases like speeding or zigzagging.”

“Education on safety rules must start early. We hope that recording and penalising violations remotely through smart enforcers will make the process more systematic as well,” he stated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Motorcycle Day
Bengaluru
Motorcycle
traffic

What's Brewing

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 