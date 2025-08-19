<p>As Xiaomi marks its 15th anniversary, on Tuesday (August 19) it launched the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-teases-redmi-15-with-7000mah-battery-set-for-launch-in-august-in-india-3654354">budget REDMI 15</a> series in India.</p><p>The latest Android phone sports a massive 6.9-inch full HD+ full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) LCD screen with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and supports 700nits peak brightness. It also comes with an IP64 dust-and-water-splash-resistant rating.</p><p>It also features a hybrid dual-SIM tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, a Type-C USB port, loud loudspeaker tuned with Dolby audio system, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1.</p>.Google Photos: New AI-powered Remix feature can turn an image into 3D art.<p>Inside, the Xiaomi phone is powered by a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor with 900MHz Adreno 619 GPU. It can clock a peak CPU speed of 2.3GHz, which is more than enough to run most of the popular battle royale genre gaming titles.</p><p>The device runs Android 15-based HyperOS and comes with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a massive 7000mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging, and 18W reverse wired charging.</p>.<p>The phone also flaunts a dual-camera module -- a main 50MP (f/1.75) camera with secondary sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling with f/2.0 aperture.</p>.<p>The device is available in three colours-- midnight black, frosted white and sandy purple. It comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively, from August 24 onwards in India.</p><p><strong>REDMI 15 vs competitors</strong></p><p>The new Xiaomi will be up against CMF Phone 2 Pro, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-nord-ce4-lite-review-decent-performer-3083555">OnePlus Nord CE Lite 4 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-z10x-review-feature-rich-budget-android-phone-3520428">iQOO Z10x (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/motorola-moto-g96-review-reliable-mid-range-phone-with-slim-design-3686081">Motorola Moto G96 5G (review)</a>, among others.</p>.CMF Phone 2 Pro review: Best in its class.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>