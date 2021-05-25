Rotary Club of Bangalore to present annual Exemplars Recognitions Award on June 14

The Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) will honour outstanding organisations and citizens of the city under the annual “Exemplars Recognitions” on June 14.

The club has been presenting the awards for over 30 years.

The ‘Exemplars’ has been honouring individuals and entities that have done commendable community service in the city. The club intends to recognise those who have gone beyond their call of duty and served the community despite the disruption and difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Exemplars Recognitions will be presented online on June 14 via Zoom.

The awards will be presented under the categories of Youth Icon, Pride of Work, Start-Up Success, Outstanding NGO (Social Enterprise), Environment Conservation, Corporate Citizen and Citizen Extraordinaire.

The honourees will be selected by an eminent three-member jury panel. Some of the past honourees include Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao, Prof U R Rao, Prakash Padukone, Suresh Heblikar, Arundhati Nag, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Anil Kumble.