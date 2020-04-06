Sandalwood actor, comedian Bullet Prakash passes away

Noted Sandalwood actor, comedian Bullet Prakash (44) passed away after a brief period of illness in Bengaluru on Monday evening. Diagnosed with liver and kidney complications, Prakash was admitted to Fortis Hospitals on Cunningham Road on March 31.

According to sources at the hospital, Bullet was being treated for an infection in the liver and kidney. “He was put on dialysis to stabilise his condition. A team of gastroenterologists, nephrologists, transplant surgeons was treating him,” an official from the hospital said. Further, on Monday morning due to worsening conditions, he was put on the ventilator.

However, at around 4:45 pm, Prakash breathed his last due to multiple organs failure, according to the doctors. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. Known for his unique mannerism in Kannada cinema, Prakash had a large fan following for his comedy roles. Having acted in about 350 cinemas, Prakash was close to Challenging Star of Sandalwood Darshan Thoogudeepa and yet another comedian Sadhu Kokila.

Bullet Prakash was also an aspiring political leader and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. He had taken part in the famous TV Show Big Boss season-2.