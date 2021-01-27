Sasikala walks free after 4 years in Bengaluru jail

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formalities, reports PTI quoing authorities.

Sasikala, a close confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday completed her four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

