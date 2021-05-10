Stop communalisation, focus on vaccination, activists tell Karnataka govt in online campaign against hate

Artists, activists and citizens on Sunday urged the government to focus on vaccination and not to polarise the society.

They joined an online campaign on Sunday, which follows the “raid” by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar on Tuesday.

Surya read out a list of Muslim names while speaking about the bed blocking scam, while Reddy questioned the move to appoint 17 Muslims in the BBMP war room that has 212 staff.

Responding to the hate messages spreading on social media dubbing the staff 'terrorists' though they had no role in the bed blocking scam, activists said communalisation and bigotry will only make it difficult to fight the virus.

In a video message, advocate Vinay Sreenivasa of the Alternative Law Forum said many have been working without caste or religious considerations to arrange for oxygen, medical facilities and crematorium for those affected by Covid-19.

“We are all together in this crisis,” he said.

“Some politicians are trying to sow the seeds of hatred. We don’t need hatred. We need oxygen. We want to tell the politicians that we are all one and we won’t be divided by your hatred. We will win against their hatred by spreading love,” Sreenivasa said.

'We are all one'

The campaign drew a positive response from members of the civil society who shared several stories of communities coming together to help those in need.

Without taking names, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said some people were trying to spread hatred in society.

"Bengaluru, let us show everyone we shall not tolerate them dividing us to cover up for their own failures. Let's hold placards with our message that we are together in this fight against COVID-19," she tweeted.

Bengaluru, let us show everyone we shall not tolerate them dividing us to cover up for their own failures. Let's hold placards with our message that we are together in this fight against COVID-19. Tweet with #NammooraEllaruNammavaru tomorrow at 11 AM @BlrForLove pic.twitter.com/4LuR9S0kzq — Sowmya | ಸೌಮ್ಯ (@Sowmyareddyr) May 9, 2021

Leo Saldanha from the Environment Support Group spoke about services done by various groups like Mercy Angels and urged the BJP leaders to learn from them.

Referring to the BBMP war room, Aparna H S tweeted: "Just because there were 173 hindus, it (the war room) will not become a mutt. The 17 muslims won't make it a madarasa either. Everyone who works for us is ours," she said.

Quoting vachanas, poems and songs on harmony, many also held placards condemning communalism.