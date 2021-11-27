Stringent testing at rail, bus stations; Anekal, border areas ‘closely watched’

The BBMP has intensified testing passengers arriving at train and bus stations with a specific focus on those coming from Kerala as concerns grow over the new Covid variant.

Instructing health officials to make testing more stringent, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the test was mandatory for those from Kerala.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and capture any new variants, testing teams should be deputed at major railway stations and bus stands across the city to ensure that all the travellers from Kerala are tested,” Gupta said.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar A S said they would double the number of testing teams deputed at these stations.

“We had sent two to three testing teams to every railway station and bus stand. Going ahead, we have instructed zonal officials to appoint at least seven testing teams for every station,” he said.

A senior BBMP official told DH that the number of tests at railway stations and bus depots had dropped. “As the Covid cases fell, the (stringency of the testing teams) had also been relaxed and the number of travellers tested had dropped. Now, strict instructions have been given to ensure those arriving from Kerala are tested,” the official said.

Gupta also held discussions with the Bengaluru district administration to ensure effective testing at the borders.

“On average, Bengaluru had been reporting 160 cases a day over the last week. There has been a spike in the number of cases to 224 on Friday, with Anekal being one of the major contributors. Hence, Anekal and the surrounding areas should be constantly monitored,” Gupta said.

Containment zones

Further, he instructed the officials to make sure no new clusters are formed and asked them to keep a close watch on the containment zones.

