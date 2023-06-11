Study shows rapid rise in ovarian cancer cases in Bengaluru

An analysis of cancer registries of five cities between 1984 and 2014 shows that ovarian cancer cases increased at the highest rate in Bengaluru, at 2.73 per cent annually, according to a recent paper from ICMR's National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR). This period saw a doubling of the age-adjusted rate (AAR) of ovarian cancer cases in the city, from around four to eight per lakh of the population.

Ovarian cancer, currently the third-most common cancer among women in Bengaluru, is often diagnosed late which also worsens treatment outcomes.

The other four cities in the population-based cancer registry (PBCR) analysis also showed an increase. Bhopal came second with an annual increase of 2.31 per cent, followed by Chennai at 1.62 per cent. For Delhi and Mumbai, it was below 1 per cent.

While these five cities had the earliest registries, the study also looked at all 28 sites having PBCRs currently. The analysis of data between 2012 and 2016 showed that Bengaluru came second in terms of the probability of women getting ovarian cancer, with one out of every 89 women likely to get it. The only worse scenario was in Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh, where the probability was for one in 83 women. (The last available PBCR data is of 2016.)

In terms of the AAR for this period too, Bengaluru came fourth, after Papum Pare, Kamrup Urban in Assam, and Delhi.

"All urban registries were showing an increase," said Dr Prashant Mathur, NCDIR Director and a co-author of the study.

Data for Bengaluru also showed that the age of onset was relatively early here, with high risk for the 55 to 59 age group and above. In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the occurrence increased from the 60 to 64 age group.

The study says that nationally, cases will increase rapidly by 2025. Currently, only 29 per cent of patients get diagnosed at the initial stage when the cancer is localised. Hence the study advocates more research into early diagnosis.

"Both women and the medical fraternity need to be alert as well. Inappropriate diet, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption and obesity are among the risk factors. Familial history also increases risk," said Dr Mathur.