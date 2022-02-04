Table BMLTA Bill in coming session, BNP urges Bommai

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has launched an online campaign, BMLTABeku, to persuade the government to table the BMLTA Bill in the Assembly session in February

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes
  • Feb 04 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 05:07 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Blaming Bengaluru’s infamous traffic snarls on haphazard planning and poor transport management over the last few decades, Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has launched an online campaign, BMLTABeku, to persuade the government to table the BMLTA Bill in the Assembly session in February.

BMLTA is proposed to be a unified transport body that will integrate multiple government agencies and come up with initiatives such as the common mobility card and multi-modal transport hubs.

Emphasising the importance of the bill, Lalithamba B V, head of campaigns for BNP, said: “It is important for any city to have a clear owner of a regional mobility strategy or plan. Bengaluru being the second most congested city in terms of traffic in the country essentially needs an empowered and comprehensive regional planning authority.

"The stated aim of the bill is the integration of social, economic, and spatial development policies and plans to advance sustainable urban transport.”

Bengaluru
BNP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News

