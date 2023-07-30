Tejasvi Surya inspects Satellite Town Ring Road

Tejasvi Surya inspects Satellite Town Ring Road

Surya promised to clear any operational bottlenecks for the project.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 04:36 ist
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) once it is completed in November.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the progress of the project, Surya said that two key stretches of the project were nearing completion. 

“The foundation stone was laid by the PM in June 2022, and in just a year, two key stretches near the Bengaluru Airport are nearing completion. This shows the pace with which the Centre is working on the development of infrastructure for our city and elsewhere,” he said.

Also Read | Tejasvi Surya hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on HAL

He inspected the work in the first and second sections of the STRR, which passes through Dabaspet, Doddaballapur, and Hoskote. About 38 km of the Doddaballapur-Hoskote six-lane stretch and the Dabaspet-Doddaballapur four-lane stretch of 42 km are nearing completion, he said. 

Surya also promised to clear any operational bottlenecks for the project.

The STRR connects outer suburbs of Bengaluru like Dabaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Tattekere, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tejasvi Surya
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

 