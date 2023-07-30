Tejasvi Surya inspects Satellite Town Ring Road

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) once it is completed in November.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the progress of the project, Surya said that two key stretches of the project were nearing completion.

“The foundation stone was laid by the PM in June 2022, and in just a year, two key stretches near the Bengaluru Airport are nearing completion. This shows the pace with which the Centre is working on the development of infrastructure for our city and elsewhere,” he said.

He inspected the work in the first and second sections of the STRR, which passes through Dabaspet, Doddaballapur, and Hoskote. About 38 km of the Doddaballapur-Hoskote six-lane stretch and the Dabaspet-Doddaballapur four-lane stretch of 42 km are nearing completion, he said.

Surya also promised to clear any operational bottlenecks for the project.

The STRR connects outer suburbs of Bengaluru like Dabaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Tattekere, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi.