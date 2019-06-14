There are 210 lakes in city: BBMP to HC

The BBMP on Thursday submitted to the high court that there are 210 lakes within its limits.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Dinesh Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by Citizen Action’s Group seeking directions to the BBMP to ensure effective maintenance and monitoring of the stormwater drains.

The BBMP stated that of the 210 lakes, 168 are managed by the corporation while 32 lakes are in the custody of the Bangalore Development Authority. Nine lakes are in the custody of the Karnataka Forest Department while one lake is on the custody of the BMRCL.

The government counsel also submitted that the state has no objection in the appointment of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (as an expert committee) to conduct an audit/survey of the lakes.

During the last hearing, the Palike found itself in a tough spot for submitting a reduced number of lakes in the city.

In 2014, the corporation in a status report stated that there were 183 lakes. However, on June 7, it said the number of lakes was 168, prompting the high court to question how did 15 lakes disappear.

The court has also sought to the measures the state and the BBMP plan to take against the encroachments on the lakes.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case on June 17.

The bench on a lighter vein remarked that the state might need someone like Sherlock Holmes to locate the lakes in the city.