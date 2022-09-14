Three missing girls from Bengaluru school yet to be traced

Three runaway girls who went missing from their school hostel 9 days back are yet to be traced. Two of the girls are Class 9 students and one is a Class 10 student from St Joseph Convent Higher Primary School in Bengaluru on Promenade Road.

While parents of the girls have alleged that the school is not giving them convincing explanations, there are reports that the girls have written a letter expressing that they are not interested in studying and hence ran away.

Police sources said that the girls are suspected to have gone to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and efforts are on to trace them.