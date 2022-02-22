Two Delta-Omicron co-infection cases found in Bowring, patients discharged

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital has reported two cases of the Delta-Omicron co-infection, with hospital authorities saying the patients have been discharged.

“No complications have been brought to our notice,” hospital dean Manoj Kumar told DH.

After some cases of the Delta-Omicron co-infections from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network came to the central government’s notice, the state health commissioner asked the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in Karnataka to examine similar cases in the state.

“One theory is that the Covid samples may have been contaminated,” Health Commissioner D Randeep said.

Meanwhile, the state surveillance unit has also been asked to check the genomic sequencing reports of two-third patients who died in January due to comorbidities or were aged over 60. Almost half of the 645 deaths that occurred in the month were admitted two or three days before death.

“I have asked the member secretary of the Technical Advisory Committee to check the genome sequencing reports in the 645 deaths. Deaths in ICUs were over 70 per cent. Paediatric deaths were 13 out of the 645 who died in January, and most had pre-existing medical conditions,” Randeep said.

Dr John Paul, specialist, Infectious Diseases, Sparsh Hospital, said they send Covid samples of high-risk patients, such as the ones that are immune-compromised and aged, for genome sequencing if they agree. “We have found them to have Omicron,” he said.

Dr Swati Rajagopal, consultant, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine, said recombinant co-infection of the Delta-Omicron variants have been investigated in several parts of the world over the last one month. “Theoretically, recombinant strains are highly probable with all influenza viruses,” she added.

