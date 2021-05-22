Two trains reach Bengaluru with 230 tonnes of oxygen; another set to arrive on Sunday

The railways on Saturday brought to Bengaluru 229.2 tonnes of oxygen hauled on two trains with another Oxygen Express rail set to reach the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Whitefield on Sunday morning.

The Ninth Oxygen Express is on the way to Karnataka from Tatanagar, Jharkhand. The train with six cryogenic containers carrying 120 Tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) is expected to reach Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday. It left Tatanagar in Jharkhand at 11.35 pm on Friday.

The seventh Oxygen Express arrived from Tatanagar at ICD Whitefield at 09:20 pm on Friday with 120 tonne LMO in six cryogenic containers. Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot, both female crew, drove the train from Jolarpettai Jn to ICD, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The eighth train to Karnataka came from Kanalus in Jamnagar of Gujarat and reached the city 3.15 am on Saturday. It had started its journey from Kanalus at 8.40 pm on May 20, carrying 109.2 tonnes LMO in six cryogenic containers.

So far, Karnataka has received 942.14 tonnes of LMO by train from from Jharkhand, Odisha and Gujarat to Karnataka.