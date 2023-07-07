Whitetopping of roads, legacy waste disposal get lion's share in Budget for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the state Budget with a total outlay of Rs 3.27 lakh crore for the year 2023-24. "Approximately Rs 12,000 crore will be spent through various schemes such as 'Amruta Nagarotthana', High-Density Corridor, road white-topping, solid-waste management, encroachment removal and repairs of canals (Rajakaluves), filling of potholes, etc., for the development of Bengaluru," he said while announcing a few new projects.
A part of the grant has also been set aside for Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.
During his speech, the Chief Minister promised to take up the long-pending peripheral ring road project by clearing all legal hurdles and also submit the detailed project report (DPR) of the 37-km Hebbal-Sarjapura road Metro line to the Government of India for approval. The 37-km corridor is estimated to cost Rs 15,000 crore.
Here’s the full list of allocations for Bengaluru:
*Rs 1,411 crore to the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for upgrading 20 Sewage Treatment Plants by March, 2026.
*Rs 263 crore for the construction of a new flyover to provide access to Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli.
*Rs 800 crore for white-topping 100 kms of major roads.
*Rs 273 crore for the development of 83 km of high density corridors such as Old Madras road, Ballari road, Tumkur road etc
*Rs 1,000 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
*Rs 1,250 crore for effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste management and to control the flow of pollutants into rivers and lakes
*Rs 100 crore for Indira Canteens
*Rs 100 crore for the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Corporation Limited (BSWMCL) to collect, treat and dispose waste in a scientific and sustainable manner.
*The government also plans to mobilise Rs.1,000 crore through green bonds for infrastructure development in urban areas.
*Rs 10 crore each for Regional Basketball Training Centre in Bengaluru
*The Budget has also proposed 5 Traffic Police Stations and 6 women police stations to be set up in Bengaluru city. A total of 2,454 posts to be created in 2 phases.
*Rs 5 crores to set up fully automated and centralised blood bank management system in Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute
