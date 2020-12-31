Worker dies after jumping off jammed open lift

A 19-year-old worker died of grievous head injuries after jumping from an open lift at a copper products factory in western Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

Indrajit Kumar and another worker were taking some goods by the open lift at the Manan Copper Products factory in Azeez Sait Industrial Estate at Gangondanahalli around 9.30 am. Due to some sudden jerk, the lift stopped between the first and second floors. Kumar's co-worker panicked and jumped down, escaping with bruises. Seeing him, Kumar also decided to jump off the lift. He, however, sustained head injuries, which proved fatal. He has declared brought dead at a hospital.

The jurisdictional Chandra Layout police said the incident was a case of causing death by negligence because the lift wasn't maintained well. They have registered a case against the factory owner, Rakesh Gupta.

Kumar hailed from Bihar and had been living in a labourers' shed run by the company in Chandra Layout, police said.