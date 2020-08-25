Two arrested for firing at bizman in KR Puram

The police have arrested two men after they shot at a real-estate businessman in his office in KR Puram on Saturday night and attempted to kill him.

The suspects, identified as Sohail Pasha (23) and Shoaib (19), fired at Babu alias Auto Babu with a country-made pistol and attacked him with a machete. The police have seized the pistol, a car and the machete from the suspects, both residents of KR Puram. A business dispute is said to be the reason for the attack.

Sohail and his friend Mirza used to sell chaat on a pushcart next to Babu’s office in Arundathi Colony, KR Puram, which was also close to a dargah.

The chaat stall used to be open till late at night and their customers’ vehicles used to block the path to Babu’s office and this angered him. This led to frequent fights between Babu and Mirza. Babu had even complained to the building owner about it and this affected Mirza’s food business.

Babu, said to have political connections, allegedly assaulted Mirza and Sohail during Ramzan.

Revenge planned four months ago

Four months ago, a fight broke out between them and the KR Puram police had let them off with a warning. Since then, Babu said he would teach them a lesson and so Sohail and Mirza planned to take revenge, police said. Sohail along with his friend Shoaib planned the attack on Babu.

The duo were nabbed from a village near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

The police are investigating to find out if Mirza and anyone else was involved in the attack and from where the suspects sourced the pistol.