Two more TBMs make breakthrough in metro tunnelling

Two more tunnel boring machines (TBM) working on the underground section of Namma Metro’s (Phase 2) Reach 6 line achieved breakthrough on Thursday.

Contractors of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have deployed 13 TBMs to work on the 13.76-km underground section, which is part of the Reach 6 line connecting Gottigere with Nagavara with a total length of about 21.5 km. Till now, two TBMs had made breakthrough in September and October.

TBM Vardada, which was launched on March 12 from a shaft near the Rashtriya Military School (near Vellara Junction) to the Langford Town station, completed work on a 594-metre stretch.

Officials had expected the TBM to make the breakthrough in the last week of October, but said the progress was delayed by about a week due to challenges in preparing the receiving shaft at the Langford station.

Rudra, another TBM — which began tunnelling from the south ramp near the Jayanagar fire station on April 23 — completed 614 meters of the section.

“Presently, the TBM is driving through the station for further tunneling between the Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra stations,” a release from the BMRCL said.

A BMRCL official said Varada will be taken back to the shaft near the Rashtriya Military School to begin work on the parallel tunnel. Similarly, the Rudra TBM will be taken back to its launching shaft for the parallel tunnel after it completes the stretch till the Lakkasandra station.

