Mysuru district jumps to 7th rank with the passing percentage of 85.5% in SSLC results

Mysuru: Mysuru district has jumped to 7th rank in the State with the passing percentage of 85.5 per cent in the SSLC results announced on Thursday, while it stood at 19 rank in 2023 with the passing percentage of 89.75 per cent. However over all passing percentage in the State has dropped from 83.89 per cent to 73.40 per cent.

Out of 38175 students who appeared for exam in Mysuru district this year, 32,639 students have passed.

S Janhavi, student from B K S V B High school, Vijayanagar of Mysuru, D S Dhanvee from Sri Sadvidya High School, Vijayananagar second stage, Mysuru have secured third rank by scoring 623 marks out of 625 marks.

K C Navaneeth from Morarji Desai Residential School, Tumbakere of Mandya district, V Ananya Gowda from Sarvodaya convent of Belur taluk of Hassan district, and H G Nisarga from United High School of Hassan have scored third rank too by scoring 623 out of 625 marks.