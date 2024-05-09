Mysuru district jumps to 7th rank with the passing percentage of 85.5% in SSLC results

Mysuru: Mysuru district has jumped to 7th rank in the State with the passing percentage of 85.5 per cent in the SSLC results announced on Thursday, while it stood at 19 rank in 2023 with the passing percentage of 89.75 per cent. However over all passing percentage in the State has dropped from 83.89 per cent to 73.40 per cent.
Out of 38175 students who appeared for exam in Mysuru district this year, 32,639 students have passed.
S Janhavi, student from B K S V B High school, Vijayanagar of Mysuru, D S Dhanvee from Sri Sadvidya High School, Vijayananagar second stage, Mysuru have secured third rank by scoring 623 marks out of 625 marks.
K C Navaneeth from Morarji Desai Residential School, Tumbakere of Mandya district, V Ananya Gowda from Sarvodaya convent of Belur taluk of Hassan district, and H G Nisarga from United High School of Hassan have scored third rank too by scoring 623 out of 625 marks.
Hassan district has dropped from 3rd rank to 6th rank with the passing percentage of 86.28 per cent. Out of 19560 students who appeared for exam, 16877 students have passed.
Mandya district too has dropped from 2nd rank to 19th rank with the passing percentage of 73.59 per cent. Out of 20529 students who appeared for exam, 15108 students have passed.
Chamarajnagar district too has dropped from 7th rank to 24th rank with the passing percentage of 71.59 per cent. Out of 11,655 students who appeared for exam, 8344 students have passed.
Both Mysuru and Hassan districts have secured A grade results and Mandya and Chamarajngar districts have secured B+ grade results.
While 78 schools in the State have zero percent results, in the old Mysuru region, Jnana Vikasa Special Residential school for speech and hearing, unaided school of Chinakurali, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, has secured zero percent results. Out of eight students who appeared from the school, none have passed.