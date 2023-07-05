UK minister to launch green hydrogen tech programme on July 7

The UK’s Science, Research and Innovation Minister George Freeman will on Friday launch the UK-India Hydrogen Sprint in Bengaluru, as part of collaborative efforts to develop green hydrogen technologies.

Tata Steel will be the first sponsor of the HyPartnerships Sprint series, awarding a £80,000 fund to researchers and innovators in both the countries to develop low-carbon hydrogen technologies. The initiative is aimed at supporting greener industry in India and developing technologies for improved hydrogen fuel cell performance.

The UK minister has been in India since Tuesday, for the G20 Research Ministers Meeting.

In Bengaluru, Freeman will also visit the new Innovating for Transport and Energy Systems (ITES) Centre at the Indian Institute of Science, which is backed by the Indian and UK governments. The ITES Centre aims to bring the science and technology competencies of the two countries together to accelerate the path to Net Zero, an official statement said.

The minister’s programmes in the city will include a visit to a novel 5G connectivity test-bed being developed as part of the UK-India Future Networks Initiative, a £1.4 million project led by the University of Anglia in collaboration with UK and Indian universities, the statement said.