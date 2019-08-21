Unable to repay debt, cabbie slits throat inside car

Unable to repay his debts, a cab driver allegedly locked himself in his car and slit his throat, police said.

Manjunath, from Annapurneshwari Nagar, was found lying motionless in his car at Maruthi Nagar in Sir M Vishweshwara Layout, West Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning. Passersby were drawn to him as they found his car parked there for long. They peeped through the window only to find him on the driver’s seat and bleeding from the neck. Passersby initially thought it to be a murder and called the police.

The jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police rushed to the spot and started an inquest. Manjunath had locked the car from inside and used a knife to slit his throat, a police officer said.

Manjunath had a debt of Rs 10 lakh and was depressed about not being able to repay it, police quoted his father as saying. Police are treating it as an unnatural death.