US Kannada forum marks 50th anniversary with 11-foot Hampi chariot model

The Kaveri Kannada association of greater Washington DC-Metro area in the US commemorated its 50th anniversary by building a 2:3 scaled model of the iconic stone chariot in Hampi.

The 11-foot model is made with a wooden core structure, foam board, and epoxy details.

“This 21st century rendering of the Hampi Ratha reproduces the tiers and wheels faithfully and assumes some artistic licence to replace wartime depictions on the original platform with more peaceful motifs at the bottom,” according to a note from the association, which added that around two dozen Ratha Team members worked on the structure.

The team spent several hours planning and building this ratha, according to Arun Simha, manager of the Ratha Committee.

"The association has over 1,000 families in greater DC area. There is a gala night on Saturday with singer Vijay Prakash and Ananya Bhat,” adds Simha, who grew up in Basavangudi and is an alumnus of the National High School.