Vehicle owners dodging fines will find traffic police waiting at RTOs

The eastern division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police registered 60 cases and collected Rs 24,000 in fines in just two days at four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The BTP has deputed a traffic police official of the assistant sub-inspector’s rank at each of the four RTOs — Bhattarahalli (KA 53), Kasturi Nagar (KA 03), Electronics City (KA 51) and HSR Layout (KA 01) — since Saturday to collect fines from vehicle owners dodging fines.

“When vehicle owners visit the RTOs to get their fitness certificates or other documents, our officers will check if there are cases and pending dues against their registration numbers. If found, then the officers will convince the owners to pay their dues,” said K M Shantharaju, DCP (Traffic, East).

While the plan to depute officers at RTOs in partnership with the Transport Department had been in the pipeline for months, it is finally being implemented now.

The western traffic division is also gearing up to post its officers at RTOs. “It will happen soon,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic, West).

