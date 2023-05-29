VIMOVE to unveil documentary on conscious living

The initiative has received support from the BMRCL, and the video will be played at metro stations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2023, 23:08 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 05:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

On World Environment Day, the VIMOVE Foundation will launch a documentary video promoting conscious sustainable living and social awareness. The day-long event will take place on June 5 at 11 am in the state-of-the-art auditorium of New Horizon on the IT corridor Ring Road. Vinay Shindhe, Founder of VIMOVE Foundation, stated that the video aims to educate viewers about various handicrafts, raise awareness, and empower youth to showcase how New Age India can lead by example through sustainable consumption.

The initiative has received support from the BMRCL, and the video will be played at metro stations. The foundation's theme for this year's celebration is 'Alternative 23 - The Art of Conscious Living.' As part of the event, there will be a sustainable brands fashion show featuring natural handmade and handwoven fabrics, promoting awareness of conscious living. The event will also honor change makers in the field.

 

Environment Day
spirituality
Bengaluru

