Wonderla Bangalore receives COV-safe certification from Bureau Veritas India

  • Jan 19 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 17:49 ist
Credit: Twitter/@muntoldjourneys

Wonderla Bangalore has secured the COV-Safe certification from Bureau Veritas India, the company said here on Tuesday.

The Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited, Arun Chittilappilly received the certificate from Benny John, Regional General Manager South, Bureau Veritas India on January 15, Wonderla said in a statement.

The company claimed that it was the first theme park chain in the country to receive this highly coveted certification that would further help reduce the risk of the pandemic for visitors and park employees.

After receiving the certificate Chittilapilly said, "We wanted to reassure our visitors of safety and hygiene followed at the theme park and, this certification is a step ahead in that direction."

