Work on underpass near Marathahalli rail bridge begins

The BBMP has started constructing a two-lane underpass close to the Marathahalli railway overbridge with the aim of reducing travel time of motorists heading from Old Airport Road towards Kadubeesanahalli by 15 minutes.

The underpass will provide relief to residents of Ashwath Nagar and Munnekolala. It is estimated that the project will benefit around 20,000 motorists who travel an additional distance of 2 km to take a U-turn at Spice Garden on a daily basis.

The BBMP is using the push-box method to minimise traffic disruptions and complete the project quickly. Officials have promised to complete the work in about three months.

“The roads around Spice Garden were always a choking point. Traffic piles up till the railway bridge. The underpass has been conceived to cut down the unnecessary travel to access the Outer Ring Road and Old Airport Road,” said Clement Jayakumar of Mahadevapura Task Force, which is headed by MLA Aravind Limbavali.

Jayakumar said the project is also part of the Revised Master Plan 2015. “The entire ORR-Varthur main road stretch will have fewer choking points once this underpass and another at Kundalahalli is ready.”

