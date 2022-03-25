Work on underpass near Marathahalli rail bridge begins

Work on underpass near Marathahalli rail bridge begins

The BBMP aims to reduce travel time of motorists heading from Old Airport Road towards Kadubeesanahalli

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 01:59 ist
Work on the two-lane underpass near the Marathahalli railway overbridge.

The BBMP has started constructing a two-lane underpass close to the Marathahalli railway overbridge with the aim of reducing travel time of motorists heading from Old Airport Road towards Kadubeesanahalli by 15 minutes.

The underpass will provide relief to residents of Ashwath Nagar and Munnekolala. It is estimated that the project will benefit around 20,000 motorists who travel an additional distance of 2 km to take a U-turn at Spice Garden on a daily basis. 

The BBMP is using the push-box method to minimise traffic disruptions and complete the project quickly. Officials have promised to complete the work in about three months. 

Also Read — Retrograde! Experts decry decision to discontinue dry waste vehicles

“The roads around Spice Garden were always a choking point. Traffic piles up till the railway bridge. The underpass has been conceived to cut down the unnecessary travel to access the Outer Ring Road and Old Airport Road,” said Clement Jayakumar of Mahadevapura Task Force, which is headed by MLA Aravind Limbavali. 

Jayakumar said the project is also part of the Revised Master Plan 2015. “The entire ORR-Varthur main road stretch will have fewer choking points once this underpass and another at Kundalahalli is ready.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Marathalli

What's Brewing

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

 