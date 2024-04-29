Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

Riyadh: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first stop in a broader trip to the Middle East to discuss issues including the governance of Gaza once the war with Israel ends.

The top US diplomat heads to Israel later this week, where he is expected to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take the concrete and tangible steps U.S. President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In Riyadh, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states— Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, to further the discussions on what governance of the Gaza Strip would look like after the war, according to a senior State Department official.

Blinken is also expected to bring together Arab countries with the European states and discuss how Europe can help the rebuilding effort of the tiny enclave, which has been reduced to a wasteland in the six-month long Israeli bombardment.

Islamist fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.