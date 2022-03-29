Yelahanka PU College building work low quality: BNP

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has accused the BBMP of failing to ensure quality and squandering Rs 4.5 crore over building classrooms and toilets at the Yelahanka Government Degree College in Kempegowda ward.

The party said the auditorium built with open grills is currently used as a storeroom. “The auditorium is filled with broken podiums and old furniture and does not serve its actual purpose,” said a member of the party after inspecting the works. “The quality of construction is evident from the recently built computer lab in the PU College where the walls are damp. The additional classrooms and stairways are no different.”

The BBMP spent Rs 75 lakh on the pending works in the construction of additional classrooms and toilets, and upgrade of the existing first and second floors. “The toilets are in an unhygienic state due to poor maintenance,” a BNP volunteer found during their visit.

“Blackboards meant to be on the wall are lying on the tables in the classroom. Accessories like projectors and other electronic gadgets required for the classrooms are yet to be installed.

BNP member Lalithamba said the BBMP is squandering the money collected from citizens under different taxes.

“Where is all this money going? To such a mediocre construction job, which has been left unfinished for the past two years? BBMP officials are duty-bound to explain whether these classrooms and toilets are worth crores of rupees. The money is siphoned off without any work being done.”

