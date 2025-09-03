Anlon Healthcare shares make muted market debut

<p>New Delhi, Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd made a muted market debut against the issue price of Rs 91 on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The company's stock made its market debut at par with the issue price of Rs 91 on the BSE. Later, it climbed 1 per cent to Rs 92.</p>.<p>At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 92.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation stood at Rs 487.93 crore.</p>.<p>The initial public offering of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 7.12 times on the closing day of share sale on Friday last week.</p>.<p>The Rs 121-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 86-91 per share.</p>.<p>The initial public offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 1.33 crore shares. </p>