Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Motorola Edge 70, Google Pixel Watch 4 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 00:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70.

Motorola Edge 70.

Credit: Motorola

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1 series

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1 series.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and HP1 series.

Credit: Dyson

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Portronics Apollo 30

Portronics Apollo 30.

Portronics Apollo 30.

Credit: Portronics

PhonePe Protect feature launched to safeguard users from online fraud

PhonePe Protect feature.

PhonePe Protect feature.

Credit: PhonePe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD.

Credit: Kingston

Cognizant to use Anthropic's Claude AI to drive the company's internal AI transformation

Cognizant is bullish on the industry and its prospects within it.

Cognizant is bullish on the industry and its prospects within it.

Credit: iStock

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ultrahuman launches Vision Cloud, expands Blood Vision service to more cities across India

Ultrahuman announces Vision Cloud in India.

Ultrahuman announces Vision Cloud in India.

Credit: Ultrahuman

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 00:35 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgadgetsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencesmartphonesMotorolacyber securityGadgets WeeklyPhonePesmart watchCognizantOnline fraudPortronicsDysonGoogle PixelPixel WatchUltrahumanKingstonSmart RingGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us