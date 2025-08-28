Bacancy to Revolutionize India's E-Mobility with the Launch of Its New B2B EV Charging Dispenser

<p>Bacancy Systems is revolutionizing large-scale EV charging with the launch of its 1.92 MW distributed charging system, a flexible, efficient, and scalable solution. At the core of the solution is a central dispenser unit that supports up to 6 dual-gun splitter units. Featuring real-time load balancing, robust protection mechanisms, and dynamic power allocation in 40 kW increments, the system optimises energy use while ensuring reliable performance.</p><p>Headquartered in Gujarat, India, Bacancy Systems has built a strong reputation in engineering and e-mobility innovation. Its portfolio spans AC and DC charger controllers, EV simulators (CCS2, Type 6, GB/T), battery management systems, and turnkey solutions. The new 1.92 MW system further reinforces Bacancy’s commitment to enabling sustainable transportation through intelligent charging technologies.</p><p>"We engineered this system to solve the real-world challenges faced by fleet operators," said Krunal Patel, Co-founder of Bacancy Systems. "Our distributed design simplifies infrastructure, reduces costs, and allows businesses to scale their charging networks with their operations.”</p><p>As the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in heavy-duty applications, accelerates under government-driven initiatives, the demand for cost-effective, space-efficient, and scalable charging infrastructure has never been greater. Unlike oversized dual-output chargers, Bacancy’s distributed system centralises power delivery and dynamically distributes it across multiple splitter units, reducing infrastructure strain while maximising operational efficiency.</p><h3>Key Features of Bacancy’s Distributed Charging System</h3><p>● High-Capacity Performance: A 1.92 MW central dispenser delivers consistent, balanced power across multiple EVs.</p><p>● Scalability: One dispenser supports up to 06 dual-gun splitter units, enabling expansion as demand grows.</p><p>● Modular Design: Adaptable architecture for depots, fleets, and public hubs without major infrastructure changes.</p><p>● Dynamic Power Management: Allocation in 40 kW increments ensures precise, efficient energy use and system protection.</p><p>● Rapid Deployment: Pre-engineered design enables faster rollout compared to conventional systems.</p><p>● Space Optimisation: Ceiling-mounted splitter units free up ground space, ideal for high-density environments.</p><p>With the launch of their EV dispenser, Bacancy Systems continues to drive the future of sustainable, reliable, and intelligent EV charging infrastructure. The company also confirms that a higher-rated dispenser with Air Cool as well as a Liquid Cool option will be introduced as soon as sufficient demand emerges.</p>